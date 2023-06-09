The Rhode Island councilman arrested for crack-cocaine is busted again — this time for child molestation

Last month's passed-out Cranston, Rhode Island city councilman, who was arrested on May 15 after police found two crack pipes in his hand along with "a white, rock-like substance" (crack-cocaine and fentanyl) by his side, was charged again — this time for child molestation.

The now-resigned Republican, Matthew Reilly, was accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl after her legal guardian filed a complaint. And the investigation into this case actually began about a week before his drug bust. According to ABC6, "Reilly was charged and arraigned Thursday with first degree child molestation sexual assault, second degree child molestation sexual assault, and enticement of a person under 16."

The 41-year-old gentleman is being held without bail while he waits for a competency hearing.

