They're about to start doing screen tests for Superman: Legacy

According to Deadline, James Gunn is about to start doing screen tests for his new film, Superman: Legacy.
One of the coolest things about superhero films is how almost every generation has its definitive version of a timeless character. For Millennials, Spider-Man, and Tobey Maguire are one and the same. For Gen Z and Gen Alpha kids, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland are synonymous with the Web Head. It ultimately just depends on which iteration of a character's film franchise you grew up with.
When it comes to Superman, tons of actors have donned the Man of Steel's iconic red cape in live-action. However, even though every generation can lay claim to a Superman actor, fans of the character typically only acknowledge one: Christopher Reeve.
Reeve's portrayal of the Man of Tomorrow still remains the gold standard for Superman's cinematic career. However, with his new film Superman: Legacy, writer, and director James Gunn has a chance to cast an actor that could become as revered as Christopher Reeve.
Following months of going through dozens of audition tapes, Warner Bros and DC Films look to be getting closer to finding the stars of their Superman: Legacy movie as a second round of testing looks to be imminent.
Insiders close to the process say the first in-person tests with DC co-heads Peter Safran and James Gunn (who is writing and directing the pic) will take place around Father's Day weekend or the Monday or Tuesday after with Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and Tom Brittney expected to test for Clark Kent aka Superman, and Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan and Phoebe Dynevor testing for Lois Lane. Sources added that some of the test deals are still being negotiated and haven't all closed, but that as of now these are the names expected to participate in the auditions.