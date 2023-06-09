They're about to start doing screen tests for Superman: Legacy

According to Deadline, James Gunn is about to start doing screen tests for his new film, Superman: Legacy.

One of the coolest things about superhero films is how almost every generation has its definitive version of a timeless character. For Millennials, Spider-Man, and Tobey Maguire are one and the same. For Gen Z and Gen Alpha kids, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland are synonymous with the Web Head. It ultimately just depends on which iteration of a character's film franchise you grew up with.

When it comes to Superman, tons of actors have donned the Man of Steel's iconic red cape in live-action. However, even though every generation can lay claim to a Superman actor, fans of the character typically only acknowledge one: Christopher Reeve.

Reeve's portrayal of the Man of Tomorrow still remains the gold standard for Superman's cinematic career. However, with his new film Superman: Legacy, writer, and director James Gunn has a chance to cast an actor that could become as revered as Christopher Reeve.