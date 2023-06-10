Florida man infected with flesh-eating bacteria after being bitten by family member

Donnie Adams of Tampa Bay, Florida, was enjoying himself at a recent family gathering when two relatives got into a dispute. Adams attempted to intervene but one of the two people arguers bit him on the leg. He smartly visited the hospital for a tetanus shot and antibiotics, but the fun didn't end there. From KTLA:

"By the third day, my leg was very sore. I couldn't walk, it was very warm and very painful," said Adams.

His infection worsening, Adams was rushed to the ER at HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg.

"I looked at him and I said to him that I need to take you to the operating room," recalled Dr. Fritz Brink, an osteopathic physician at HCA Florida.

Dr. Brink said he found something worse than what he expected: necrotizing fasciitis. This bacterial condition, more commonly known as a flesh-eating bacteria, travels along the muscle sheath and destroys healthy tissue[…]

"There's a lot of really bad bacteria that live between our teeth in our gums in our mouth," said Dr. Brink.