Human Rights Campaign declares a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans

In the past year, 49 states in the U.S. have proposed 556 anti-queer/anti-trans laws, of which 80 have passed, 104 failed, and 372 are still active. Combined with increased violence against the LGBTQ+ community, and the weaponization of culture by rightwing ideologues, the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency. Along with the declaration, HRC released "LGBTQ+ Americans Under Attack: A Report and Reflection on the 2023 State Legislative Session."
"The sharp rise in anti-LGBTQ+ measures has spawned a dizzying patchwork of discriminatory state laws that have created increasingly hostile and dangerous environments for LGBTQ+ people, prompting HRC today to also issue a national warning and downloadable guidebook for the LGBTQ+ community — including health and safety resources, a summary of state-by-state laws, "know your rights" information, and resources designed to support LGBTQ+ travelers as well as those already living in hostile states. This guidebook will arm LGBTQ+ people with resources and information to help ensure safety in all 50 states."
For more, check out this short film by Beth Sterling, "The Rising Tide: LGBTQ+ in 2023," featuring "Shane Windmeyer/Buff Faye, CEO of Campus Pride; Whisper Moore, Engagement and Resource Manager for Campaign for Southern Equality; Distinguished Human Rights Scholar Dr. Mark Gibney, UNC Asheville."
In this PBS video from March, Imara Jones, founder of TransLash Media, explains what's behind the onslaught of anti-LGBTQ laws across the United States and the globe.
"TransLash Media is a U.S-based and globally recognized, Black trans-led nonprofit news organization and digital community made up of trusted journalists, conversation starters, documentarians, artists, and technologists. We are committed to supporting TGNC (trans and gender nonconforming) people through our content and collaborations. We do so without censorship and erasure from mainstream media by remaining fiercely independent."