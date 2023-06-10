Human Rights Campaign declares a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans

In the past year, 49 states in the U.S. have proposed 556 anti-queer/anti-trans laws, of which 80 have passed, 104 failed, and 372 are still active. Combined with increased violence against the LGBTQ+ community, and the weaponization of culture by rightwing ideologues, the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency. Along with the declaration, HRC released "LGBTQ+ Americans Under Attack: A Report and Reflection on the 2023 State Legislative Session."

"The sharp rise in anti-LGBTQ+ measures has spawned a dizzying patchwork of discriminatory state laws that have created increasingly hostile and dangerous environments for LGBTQ+ people, prompting HRC today to also issue a national warning and downloadable guidebook for the LGBTQ+ community — including health and safety resources, a summary of state-by-state laws, "know your rights" information, and resources designed to support LGBTQ+ travelers as well as those already living in hostile states. This guidebook will arm LGBTQ+ people with resources and information to help ensure safety in all 50 states."

For more, check out this short film by Beth Sterling, "The Rising Tide: LGBTQ+ in 2023," featuring "Shane Windmeyer/Buff Faye, CEO of Campus Pride; Whisper Moore, Engagement and Resource Manager for Campaign for Southern Equality; Distinguished Human Rights Scholar Dr. Mark Gibney, UNC Asheville."

In this PBS video from March, Imara Jones, founder of TransLash Media, explains what's behind the onslaught of anti-LGBTQ laws across the United States and the globe.