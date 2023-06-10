Kari Lake releases new country song, "81 Million Votes, My Ass"

Kari Lake has just released a new song, "81 Million Votes, My Ass." The song was written by Nashville singer-songwriter Jeffrey Steele, who performs the song, backed by a band called "The Truth Bombers." The song also features audio clips of various speeches by Kari Lake, where she's railing against Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, "voter fraud," and more. Elias Weiss, writing for Phoenix New Times, explains:

Here's the song, if you must hear it. I apologize to your ears, in advance.