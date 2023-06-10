Las Vegas police officers spotted UFO falling from sky and then investigated aliens-in-my-backyard report 

A family in Las Vegas, Nevada called police late at night in April after encountering "a big creature" that was "long, 10 feet tall" and "not human" in their backyard. This was shortly after other police officers in the area spotted a UFO falling from the sky.

"I'm not going to BS, you guys," the officer was recorded on bodycam saying to the family. "One of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky, too, so that's why I'm kind of curious. It's weird just the fact that our partner saw something at the exact time."

From USA Today:

The man [who reported the close encounter] described the creatures as large and somewhere between 8 to 10 feet tall and appearing like aliens with big mouths, big shiny eyes and added that "they're 100% not human." The department investigated the property for days following the alleged paranormal incident before closing the case, the station reported.

