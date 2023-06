These sky dancers look like giant, angelic scarecrows blowing in the wind. These dancers have major guts to be able to stand on top of those tall, bendy poles. I wonder how they secure them into the ground. Their sky dance is completely ethereal looking, yet haunting. Imagine walking into a desolate field and stumbling upon this. I wouldn't know whether to run or to watch and be hypnotized.

From Juxtapoz Magazine: