Jiaxin's Homecafe made this incredible painted toast using colorful butter. I've always believed that cooking can be an artform, but this toast takes that concept to the next level. I've never seen anything like this before. The butter painting of a sheep in a meadow is so cute, I don't know if I'd be able to eat it. If someone made this for me I'd want to preserve it in a resin-like substance and frame it on my wall!