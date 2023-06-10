What happens next in Trump's federal prosecution? He gets arraigned before a judge of his choice

He will surrender to the authorities, be processed and then be taken before the judge. It is unlikely that Trump will be in handcuffs during this process. …

"You can expect a criminal case to be resolved within six months of an indictment issuing," Walter Norkin, a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of Florida, told ABC News. "The judges in the Southern District of Florida adhere very strictly to the Speedy Trial clock, which, with limited exceptions, requires trial or conviction to occur within 70 days."

Special counsel Jack Smith also stressed that his office would push for a speedy trial "consistent with the public interest and the rights of the accused," during a news conference Friday after the indictment was unsealed.