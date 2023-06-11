Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to Trump: Stop using our movie in your campaign ad

As reported in Axios, Trump has used a monologue delivered by actor Matt Damon in the movie Air in an ad posted on Truth Social in response to his federal indictment.

For your sake and the sake of your country, I implore you not to watch the Trump ad imbedded in the tweet at the end of this post, which is only included for the sake of journalistic completeness. Instead, you can watch this video of the monologue, and recoil at the idea of Trump applying it to himself.

In the monologue, Damon's character is talking to a young Michael Jordan, and says, in part:

"It's American story, and that's why Americans are going to love it. People are going to build you up — God are they going to — because when you're great and new. we love you. Man, we'll build you into something that doesn't even exist. You're gonna change the world. But you know what once they've built you as high as they possibly can they're going to tear you back down. It's the most predictable pattern."

A spokesperson for the production company of Air, Artists Equity, founded by Damon and Air director Ben Affleck gave notice that its approval and consent for Trump to use the monologue is not granted. No word yet on whether they are taking any proactive action to remove the ad.