Trump ignores Marjorie Taylor Green

You'd think Trump couldn't miss the giant red flag that is Georgia's dumbest congressperson, but apparently, he did. I am unaware of what event the Orange Menace was flying into on his ugly airplane when he somehow snubbed one of his biggest supporters:
to get noticed by your idol
by u/SinjiOnO in therewasanattempt
We can be sure that this, intentional or not, won't slow down Green. MTG has been standing up for the indicted document stealer. Here she somehow feels the indictment is a victory and proof the MAGAs are winning something.
I have to tell you, Laura, I feel like we are winning. We won some today when everyone feels like we are losing, especially with this indictment of president trump and this document hoax.