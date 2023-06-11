Trump ignores Marjorie Taylor Green

You'd think Trump couldn't miss the giant red flag that is Georgia's dumbest congressperson, but apparently, he did. I am unaware of what event the Orange Menace was flying into on his ugly airplane when he somehow snubbed one of his biggest supporters:

Reddit:

We can be sure that this, intentional or not, won't slow down Green. MTG has been standing up for the indicted document stealer. Here she somehow feels the indictment is a victory and proof the MAGAs are winning something.

I have to tell you, Laura, I feel like we are winning. We won some today when everyone feels like we are losing, especially with this indictment of president trump and this document hoax.