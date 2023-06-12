Chickens, motivated by hunger, form shape of giant heart

A farmer named Shang Yukang spread chicken feed into the shape of a heart and the result is fantastic. The chickens formed a perfect heart as they ate. I've never seen anything like this before. What a fantastic idea! If I had chickens, I'd want to make every feeding into a fun shape.

On YouTube, Animal Antics puts the chicken count at 2000 and says the video was recorded in Longnan City in Gansu Province: