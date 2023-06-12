Chickens, motivated by hunger, form shape of giant heart

A farmer named Shang Yukang spread chicken feed into the shape of a heart and the result is fantastic. The chickens formed a perfect heart as they ate. I've never seen anything like this before. What a fantastic idea! If I had chickens, I'd want to make every feeding into a fun shape.
On YouTube, Animal Antics puts the chicken count at 2000 and says the video was recorded in Longnan City in Gansu Province:
In another scene, Shang uses the same heart shape to spell out "I love you" with his chickens.
Shang said the heart shape video hit more than one million clicks after it was uploaded on a Chinese video app called Kuaishou."