A "deep dive" preview of Bethesda space RPG Starfield

It's been eight years since Bethesda released its latest massive, AAA RPG, and gamers around the world have waited with bated breath for what comes next. Although we've known of Starfield, the studio's next characteristically huge project, for a while now, details have been scarce on the ground… until now. Bethesda has released a deep dive into all things Starfield with none other than studio head Todd Howard, who pulls back the curtain on everything from in-depth, multi-layered character creation to… yet another iteration of Fallout 4's base building.