Cocky Florida cop going 80mph is pulled over but refuses to show ID, speeds away (video)

Orlando Police Officer Alexander Shaouni was allegedly on his way to work driving 80mph in a 45mph zone last week when a sheriff's deputy pulled him over. But rather than act like a law-abiding citizen, the Florida cop reportedly argued with the deputy, refused to show his ID, and then sped away, which was caught on body cam footage. (See video below, posted by Fifty Shades of Whey.)

In fact, the deputy said he had to drive 90mph to catch up to the beligerent policeman. The gentleman has since been relieved of duty and charged with "resisting an officer, reckless driving, and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with active sirens," according to WESH.

"What? I am going into work my man, why are you trying to pull me over as I'm going into work?" Shaouni is seen asking. "Because you're going 80 in a 45," the deputy replied. The deputy said he activated his vehicle's emergency lights and siren and had to drive over 90 mph to catch Shaouni but he still did not pull over immediately. … OPD sent this statement to WESH 2: "The Orlando Police Department was notified by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 9th that OPD Officer Alexander Shaouni was involved in an incident that occurred in Seminole County that resulted in criminal charges," OPD said in a statement. "Officer Shaouni has been relieved of duty pending the Seminole County Sheriff's criminal investigation and OPD's Internal Affairs investigation."

Front page thumbnail image: Seminole County Sheriff's Police body cam footage