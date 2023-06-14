Harvard morgue manager indicted for stealing and selling human remains

Harvard Medical School morgue manager Cedric Lodge — yes, that's really his name — has been indicted on federal charges along with six other people for an interstate conspiracy that involved the trafficking of human remains stolen from the Ivy League medical program. From the US Department of Justice:

The indictments and information allege that a nationwide network of individuals bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary. The charges allege that from 2018 through 2022, Cedric Lodge, who managed the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School, located in Boston, Massachusetts, stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations. Lodge at times transported stolen remains from Boston to his residence in Goffstown, New Hampshire, where he and his wife, Denise Lodge, sold the remains.

Trigger warning: There were cadaver parts that were supposed to have been cremated, sold for profit, including the corpses of at least two stillborn babies whose remains were supposed to have been returned to their families. They also sold "two dissected faces" to a doll shop for $600.

Back in February, the FBI had raided Kat's Creepy Creations, a "creepy doll shop" in Peabody, MA, for reasons apparently relating to this same case. As CBS News reported at the time:

Kat's Creepy Creations describes itself as art that will, "shock the mind and shake the soul."

The shop's Instagram account says it specializes in "creepy dolls, oddities, and bone art," with posts including a real human skull and a case of 11 human vertebrae. The caption of one of the posts says, "If you're in the market for human bones hit me up." Witnesses told WBZ the FBI agents were at the complex, which houses various different businesses, from morning until late afternoon. They said the agents were lugging what looked like wrapped suitcases and boxes out of the shop.

Naturally, shop owned Kat Maclean is from Salem, while Mr. Cedric Lodge hails from the Texas of New England, also known as New Hampshire.

