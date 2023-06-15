Police seeking burglar who robbed home and then apologized online

Philadelphia homeowner Paige Tauscher was expectedly distraught after discovering a man had broke into her home while she was walking her dog and absconded with more than $5,000 of items, including two pricey purses and cash.

As one does these days, Tauscher posted surveillance video of the crime online. Next thing you know, a man commented on the post admitting to the crime and attempted to make amends.

From 6ABC:

The man posted several comments where he apologized, asked for forgiveness, and said he went into the wrong house but still grabbed some things on the way out. Tauscher said she isn't the only victim. "Also a lot of people saying the same person may have broken into their house, so that's pretty scary on its own," said Tauscher.

Police are now searching for the confessing crook.