Texas corpse turns out to be discarded sex doll

Someone thought they spotted a dead body in a bag in woods in Harris County, Texas, but responding officers found "upon closer inspection" that it was in fact a sex doll. Unfortunately for Sheriff Ed Gonzales, he had already tweeted the discovery of "a deceased female, foul play suspected" from the department's social media account, leading to more questions.

Officers then noticed there was no foul smell coming from the body and called the medical examiner's office who determined over video call that it could not be a human body because of the lack of decomposition, ABC 13 reported. USA TODAY has reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office for more information on how long it took for investigators to realize the body was fake.

So lifelike you'll think it's dead.™