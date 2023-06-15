Trump-supporting pastor Kent Christmas praises suicide bombers and demands Christians lay down their lives for the gospel

In a fiery speech, MAGA Pastor Kent Christmas praised Muslims who strap bombs to their chests and called for Christians to die for the gospel.

"You want to know why the Muslim faith has had its advancements?" he said. "It's because the Muslims were willing to die for their beliefs. They were willing to strap bombs to their chest. They believed in the afterlife. God, give us some men and women that will get a hold of some passion in their spirit and say, 'I will lay down my life for the Gospel!'" said Christmas. "This thing was born in blood."

Right Wing Watch has more on the GOP favorite:

Christmas, a Trump–loving MAGA pastor and conspiracy theorist who has repeatedly declared that God will soon start killing "wicked" elected officials, got himself worked up during his sermon by falsely asserting that the state of Vermont recently passed legislation declaring that "it is legal, up to 21 days after full-term birth, that you can kill a baby."

Christmas also insists that Trump is currently the acting President.