When artist Saul Steinberg drew upon the Eames chair—literally

When artist Saul Steinberg visited Charles and Ray Eames in their Venice, CA office in 1950, he set out to do his trademark line drawings on lots of different surfaces, including most famously a couple of then-brand-new molded fiberglass Eames chairs.

The charming reclining woman- and sleeping cat-decorated chairs have been reproduced as images in photo shoots and showroom designs.

Now YOU can actually own one of the Steinberg chairs,…well, at least an official reproduction issued by Herman Miller and Vitra. Only $2,500 each and only 180 will be made.