Capsule apartment from Tokyo's iconic tower acquired by San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

Completed in 1972, the Nakagin Capsule Tower Building in Tokyo was an iconic example of "metabolism," the Japanese architecture movement focused on modular and flexible structures inspired by biology. Designed by Kisho Kurokawa the tower was a combination of office spaces and tiny residential pods. Each prefab capsule measures 2.5 meters high by four meters long. And yes, each includes a bathroom. Last year, the building was demolished—or rather, disassembled—but 23 of the modules were saved by the Nakagin Capsule Tower Preservation and Restoration Project. Now, one of them has landed at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Scroll down to see the interior.

From Deezen:

"Capsule A1302 has been carefully restored in close conversation with Kurokawa's office, curators and historians," said SFMOMA.

"The capsule joins the museum's deep holdings in Japanese architecture, design and photography."[…]

According to the SFMOMA, its acquisition of Capsule A1302 reflects "the architect's wish that the capsules not remain fixed, but rather move to other locations".