Car makers prototyping EVs with fake stick shifts and pretend engine sounds

As more and more electric vehicles are being built for the future, it looks like some automakers are trying to hold onto the past. Toyota, for example, is trying to make an electric car feel like an old-school manual car.

Mashable:

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Japanese car manufacturer is working on next-gen electric vehicles with fake stick shifts that try to mimic the real thing, complete with engine sounds and even the possibility of fake stalling if you shift into the wrong gear.

The Verge:

The car will even pretend to stall out if you fumble the controls — in order to deliver drivers the complete experience of driving a manual car.

Despite the car being entirely electric with no actual gears, this proposed nostalgia-driven design aims to recreate the "traditional" driving experience.

This nostalgia stuff isn't just a Toyota thing, though. Other carmakers like Dodge, Ford, and Jeep are messing around with fake engine noises and gear shifts in their electric vehicles too.