Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser launches new studio

Dan Houser, one half of the original creative duo behind massive development studio Rockstar Games (along with his brother Sam), has finally announced his first major move after leaving Rockstar in 2020.

Interestingly, Houser's new studio Absurd Ventures doesn't seem to be purely focused on video games, focusing instead on "building narrative worlds, creating characters, and writing stories for a diverse variety of genres, without regard to medium, to be produced for live-action and animation; video games and other interactive content; books, graphic novels, and scripted podcasts." They've also released a trailer, which, unsurprisingly, doesn't tell us much.

The Houser brothers were the lead writers for every major game Rockstar has ever put out, including smash hits like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V. With one of them now off running Absurd, it seems the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 will be the true litmus test for whether or not Sam can maintain the studio's renowned, high-level satirical writing on his own – pressure he is surely feeling as the game creeps closer and closer to an as-yet unannounced release date.