When one screws over large numbers of people at once, one should anticipate a lot of angry people. It would appear the self-declared "Imperator of Mars" and noted Pedo Guy, Elon Musk, miscalculated and does not have the legal resources to handle the multitude of labor violations he has committed.
This seems odd to me as Musk seems to enjoy the company of lawyers, and adventuring in the US legal system. Having purchased Twitter with less due diligence than I afford, the nutritional information on a bag of chips, Musk failed to read any of the fine print and created one thousand nine hundred and eighty-six arbitration claims out of thin air! Arbitration claims have to be handled individually and are a real headache for a company struggling to finance its debt.
Twitter's lawyers note that there are four law firms handling the majority of the cases, with the largest (by far) being Lichten & Liss-Riordan (Shannon Liss-Riordan made herself known to Twitter employees basically as soon as Musk took over, so it's not surprising that the majority of ex-employees went to her firm). Apparently 1,848 of the 1,986 arbitration cases have all come from this firm.
And while Morgan Lewis tried to get the firm to agree to a combined discovery plan, the firm has apparently rejected it (another high profile firm, run by another high profile lawyer, Lisa Bloom, apparently was willing to agree for the 49 cases that firm represented):
"The Lichten & Liss-Riordan firm has rejected the concept of a universal discovery plan. Instead, they are seeking to schedule cases on a case-by-case basis with hearing dates as soon as September 2023. In one of their matters, the arbitrator has scheduled a hearing for January 10- 12, 2024. That decision and its implications for the rest of these related matters warrants JAMS' immediate consideration of Twitter's request.
The Bloom/Dixon firms, on the other hand, have negotiated and now executed an agreed upon UDP with Twitter."
Apparently Twitter's lawyers hasn't met with the other law firms that have brought arbitration claims yet. But, it seems they're freaked out by the prospect of having to handle 1,848 separate discovery efforts.
The firm also notes that they wouldn't be surprised if Liss-Riordan seeks to depose Elon Musk for each of the nearly 2,000 claims, because why not?