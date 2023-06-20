Twitter's lawyers DOS'd by laid-off employees

When one screws over large numbers of people at once, one should anticipate a lot of angry people. It would appear the self-declared "Imperator of Mars" and noted Pedo Guy, Elon Musk, miscalculated and does not have the legal resources to handle the multitude of labor violations he has committed.

This seems odd to me as Musk seems to enjoy the company of lawyers, and adventuring in the US legal system. Having purchased Twitter with less due diligence than I afford, the nutritional information on a bag of chips, Musk failed to read any of the fine print and created one thousand nine hundred and eighty-six arbitration claims out of thin air! Arbitration claims have to be handled individually and are a real headache for a company struggling to finance its debt.

TechDirt: