Lauren Boebert claims to be on a mission from God

Colorado congressperson Lauren Boebert appears to be shoring up her Christian fascist base, declaring a holy war against President Biden. Boebert believes the voices she hears to be her God, speaking to her, directing her foul works, and using her as his vessel.

When speaking for her Lord, this glorious angel of pork sliders is "the mouth."

Rep. Lauren Boebert claims that she is forcing a House vote on impeaching President Biden because she is "directed and led" by "the spirit of God" in everything she does: "We are doing what is right, what is righteous. History will prove that." pic.twitter.com/EBoKqYEFif — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 21, 2023

Crooks and Liars: