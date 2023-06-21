Tom the Dancing Bug: What a drag in Chagrin Falls, USA

Announcing Volume 3 of The Complete Tom the Dancing Bug program: the brand new ON THE TRAIL OF TOM THE DANCING BUG, compiling every Tom the Dancing Bug comic strip from the years 1999-2002! Pre-orders are now being accepted! Information here.

AND: Imagine the prestige and pride in being a member of the esteemed INNER HIVE! Join the team that makes Tom the Dancing Bug possible, and get exclusive access to comics before they are published anywhere, sneak peeks, insider scoops, extra comics, juicy gossip, and lots of other stuff. Support Tom the Dancing Bug and JOIN THE INNER HIVE TODAY.

PLUS: You can sign up to receive the free weekly Tom the Dancing Bug Review.

ALSO: You can follow @RubenBolling on Mastodon , Spoutible, Post, and Bluesky. Comics posted on Facebook, and Instagram. Still on Twitter but how much longer can I stand it?

READ: more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.