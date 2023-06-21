Watch this dog going absolutely wild for a ball

If you're having a bad day, watch this ten-second clip of an adorable dog named Koda having the best time of his life. Keelie Colson, who posted the video and is the dog's human, introduces the clip like this:

My husband tried putting the ball on top of the phone while recording…This is how it went

Everything about this video is terrific—Koda is absolutely enraptured by the ball, which you can tell by his huge grin and wide- and wildly-open eyes. And Eminem's "Without Me" provides the perfect soundtrack for Koda's gleeful, determined galloping. See more of the cutie on his Instagram.