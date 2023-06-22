Debris found was from the Titan submersible. All aboard are dead, says OceanGate

Sky News reports that the debris field recently found near the wreck of the Titanic is material from OceanGate's Titan submersible. Four passengers and a pilot were aboard when it lost contact with its mothership on a Sunday morning dive, and OceanGate posted a statement in which it said that all aboard the vessel are believed dead.

Earlier, Sky News posted a video explaining why the debris field implied the loss of the submarine.

BREAKING: Friend of two of the men missing on board the submersible confirms the debris found was "a landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible", after receiving WhatsApp message live on Sky News. Latest here: https://trib.al/dQ7oOuO