Simone Giertz's touching meeting with a Syrian toymaker

In this Simone Giertz video, she travels to a Syrian refuge camp to meet Mohammad, the camp's resident toymaker and inventor. The two of them collaborate on trying to make a toy helicopter from junk (and a motor and rotors Simone bought) and hilarity and cross-cultural friendship ensues.

I'm so excited for you to meet my new friend Mohammad. Thanks to everyone who helped make this happen, here's more information on the project: In support of World Refugee Day, We Were Here is an original documentary series from YouTube and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, that seeks to challenge stereotypes and perceptions about refugees by focussing on what unites us rather than sets us apart – our shared passions.

The chemistry and banter between them is adorable and touching.