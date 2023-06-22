Striking writers joined by other unions for rally at the La Brea Tar Pits

Members of the Writers Guild of America West gathered at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles and marched the 1.3 miles to a planned rally at the La Brea Tar pits. Speakers included Adam Conover, who made reference to a recent spate of killer whale attacks on yachts in the Mediterranean.

"The orcas are on our side!" Conover assured members.

The writers were joined by members of other unions, like IATSE, Teamsters, The Animation Guild, as well as SAG-AFTRA and the Directors Guild. Today is day 51 of the strike