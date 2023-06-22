This Dell Optiplex 7010 Desktop is a great way to give your desk a revamp for work or play

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: This refurbished Dell Optiplex 7010 Desktop and monitor are going to be your new best work buddy for the days when you really need to go into crunch more. it's here for $299.99.

We get it: tech is tough. First, you're riding the wave of tiny cell phones, then all of a sudden these kids want flip phones again. It's hard to remember what is truly important tech, but one thing we know for sure: the desktop will never go out of style.

If you need a revamp on your standing desk for work or play, this Dell Optiplex 7010 Desktop with Quad Core Intel i5 and included 22" inch monitor will work perfectly with your need to get on your grind.

This refurbished Dell Optiplex 7010 Desktop is a great way to keep your stride on a desktop, just like you've always been accustomed to. With an Intel Core i5 processor, your work at the desk is done efficiently, fast, and in time for you to start your weekend confidently knowing you put in good work on your better machine.

The included 22" monitor and display ensures you'll enjoy crystal-clear images and a tidy workspace so you never have to squint to be productive. It also includes a massive 2TB Hard disk drive and 16GB of RAM, giving you a solid amount of space for all of the things that matter most like pictures, videos, and important documents.

We get that hearing "refurbished" sounds scary. That's why this deal includes a digitally rendered Windows 10 Professional install through a top-shelf production process, including a full-system test, a fresh install of Windows 10 Professional, and robust stress testing. How's that for putting a product through the wringer?

Find out why Google reviewers gave this product 4.3/5 stars. Get the Dell Optiplex 7010 Desktop with Quad Core Intel i5 for $299.99 (Reg. $549).

Prices subject to change.