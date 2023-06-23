A fascist-like Lauren Boebert calls democrats and Joe Biden policies the "enemy" (video)

In her quest to destroy democracy from the inside out, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R–CO) is now referring to her colleagues as the "enemy." Because that's what fascists do.

"Marjorie is not my enemy," the lawmaker said, referring to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R–GA), who called Boebert a "little bitch" on the House Floor on Wednesday for competing with Greene's disreputable efforts to baselessly impeach President Biden.

"Joe Biden's policies, the Democrats, that is my enemy that I am combating right now, and I'm doing everything I can to make sure I put them in check…" (See video below, posted by Acyn.) Looks like a certain Qongresswoman has been paying close attention to Donald Trump's combative "punch down" and "put them in their place" rhetoric.

As author Michael Ignatieff wrote in the Journal of Democracy, "While it is natural enough, at the height of democratic competition, to think of your opponent as an enemy and to see an electoral competition as a battle, democracy can be destroyed from within if the competition essential to it is modeled as war, and if political opponents are understood as existential foes." And that's the only way MAGA can win.

Boebert: I did not put my life on pause and just get in spats with people. I came here to legislate and to be effective.. Marjorie is not my enemy… I jumpstarted this critical effort to ensure Joe Biden is impeached pic.twitter.com/KXrEdAv5na — Acyn (@Acyn) June 23, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Fox News