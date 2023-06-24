Bird feed camera captures hilarious footage of a hungry racoon making itself at home

This person didn't expect to find a rambunctious raccoon on their bird feed camera when they checked the recording, but that's exactly what they found. The Raccoon was one hungry fellow, and ate the bird seed like a ferocious beast.

I laughed hard at the difference in the Racoon's eating style vs, the way the birds at the beginning of the video daintily eat their food. The dramatic effect of the night vision camera makes the whole thing even funnier.

The raccoon is me at 12 am when I get a craving. I know exactly how he feels.