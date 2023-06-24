Enraged groundhog screams "hey"

This audio clip of a guy shouting "hey" matches up perfectly with this angry groundhog. I've encountered quite a few Karens in my lifetime who remind me of this enraged groundhog. I think that this particular rodent should be the Karen mascot.

Seriously though, groundhogs are terrifying looking creatures when they get mad. They're high up on my list of least favorite animals. From Instagram:



"bizarredoctor HEYYY !!! Turn Sound way up. Video by @navarres.wild.shotssoundtrack @blakewebber We couldn't stop laughing. If this doesn't make you laugh, check your funny bone."



