FBI arrests a racist for terrorizing a neighborhood with his racist truck

The FBI has arrested North Carolina's Marian Hudak for "interfering with federally protected activities and criminally interfering with Right to Fair Housing protections based on race." Driving around town in his Confederate flag-bedazzled truck and assaulting individuals while shopping at Sam's Club have landed the racist in quite a bit of trouble.
Mr. Hudak has also been accused of using his racist truck to try and run another driver off the road while waving a gun and screaming at the other driver. He sounds charming, and if guilty, the sentence can not be long enough!
A North Carolina man has been arrested after harassing his neighbors while whipping around a Confederate-flag covered pickup truck, according to The Daily Beast. The FBI found probable cause to charge the man for racially intimidating his Mexican and Black neighbors with more than just slurs.
Going to school in Washington D.C. meant you were bound to run into one of those trucks decked out with anti-abortion, extra-conservative Christian, Trump stanning, Confederate images while trying to enjoy the monuments. Turns out, the residents in Concord, North Carolina had their own case of the same craziness.
The FBI and Department of Justice accused Hudak of interfering with federally protected activities and criminally interfering with Right to Fair Housing protections based on race.