FBI arrests a racist for terrorizing a neighborhood with his racist truck

The FBI has arrested North Carolina's Marian Hudak for "interfering with federally protected activities and criminally interfering with Right to Fair Housing protections based on race." Driving around town in his Confederate flag-bedazzled truck and assaulting individuals while shopping at Sam's Club have landed the racist in quite a bit of trouble.

Mr. Hudak has also been accused of using his racist truck to try and run another driver off the road while waving a gun and screaming at the other driver. He sounds charming, and if guilty, the sentence can not be long enough!

The Root: