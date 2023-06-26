Increase your productivity with this Apple Mac mini Core i7 for only $686

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: When it comes to our computers, we can never have too much power. The Apple Mac mini (2018) Core i7 has an operating system that won't let you down, and it's on sale for only $685.99.

Whether you're a graphic designer, music producer, or even a full-time student, there's nothing worse than a slow machine to ruin your productivity for the day. Never fear. The Apple Mac mini with Core i7 has 32GB RAM and 128GB storage, perfect for multitasking without having to experience any lag or unwanted interruptions.

For a limited time, you can upgrade your current computer to this brand new 2018 Mac mini for only $685.99 (reg. $1099) and experience the innovation and power of Apple at an incredible discount.

You'll love the efficiency of the Intel Core i7 Coffee Lake, improved with up to 6 cores for scalable performance. Say good riddance to unexpected latency because the macOS advanced operating system ensures you'll get more done in a fraction of the time.

This powerful desktop helps you work smarter and enjoy the time spent on your Mac mini. With four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and two HDMI ports, you can connect it to almost any display or device, external storage, or peripherals without worrying about compatibility issues.

This brand-new 2018 Mac mini is compact and comes in a chic space gray. Its 7.7" size and unibody design makes it easy to take on a trip or daily commute. The mini supports WiFi, Bluetooth, and ethernet connectivity, so you can stay connected anywhere you go. Weighing just under three pounds, this small but mighty mini makes a great travel companion when you're on the road.

Users everywhere love this super fast Mac mini. Tomsguide.com reviewed, "During usage, I saw plenty to like. When web browsing, I could browse with 15 tabs open while also streaming music and video. I never experienced any lag."

Get this new Apple Mac mini (2018) Core i7 in Space Gray now for just $685.99 (reg. $1099).

Prices subject to change.