Behold this Jaws-themed bath bomb from Japan, perfectly designed to recreate the experience of being stalked, snagged and finally devoured by a rogue great white off the Long Island coast.

The final emergence of Jaws itself is quite something. Here's more video of it:

On Twitter, a bigger boat is needed:

This Jaws Bath Bomb From Japan Is AWESOME pic.twitter.com/XJ9NIUd1Oo — Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) June 25, 2023

There's a lot of generic shark bath bombs that are not this bath bomb. I found a product page at HobbyLinkJapan, but it's sold out.