In Jewish Space Laser Land, deep-state Soros/Rothschild-backed hackers are using laptops that actually appear on TV screens when they attempt to log onto television sets. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose expertise in such matters landed her a position on the Homeland Security Committee, was almost a victim of this nefarious hack.

She tweeted, "Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself, and the screen showed someone's laptop trying to connect to the TV."

She also defended her sanity in the same tweet, saying:

Just for the record: I'm very happy. I'm also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don't smoke and never have. I don't take any medications. I am not vaccinated. So I'm not concerned about blood clots, heart conditions, strokes, or anything else. Nor do I have anything to hide. I just love my country and the people and know how much they've been screwed over by the corrupt people in our government and I'm not willing to be quiet about it, or willing to go along with it.

The takeaway: if you ever see a laptop on your TV screen, tell everyone on the Internet you are a very stable genius.