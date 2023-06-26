Students at Kutztown University warned of the aggressive cow on campus: "all should stay away from cow"

An aggressive cow stalks the campus of Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, reports WFMZ News, and college administrators there are warning people not to mess with it: "All should stay away from cow. The animal is not safe to approach."

The Kutztown University Police Department (KUPD) said it was first notified of the situation around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, as a caller explained that the cow was running along Main Street and onto the campus. In an alert titled "Avoid North Campus: Aggressive Cow – DO NOT APPROACH," KUPD said the cow seemed scared and unfamiliar with its surroundings.

Footage posted online shows the cow advancing through town with authorities in pursuit.