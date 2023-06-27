Like Netflix, Costco cracking down on membership sharing

First it was the streaming services, and now Costco doesn't want you sharing your membership with others either! Sure, they (almost) always ask for your membership card when you check out but now they've foiled the miscreants who avoid the card inspection by using self checkout.

From CNBC:

"We don't feel it's right that non members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members," the company said in a statement.

The membership-based warehouse club said it has noticed more abuse of card sharing since it expanded self-checkout to more of its stores.