Man waits 18 hours for delayed flight, ends up having a blast as the only passenger on entire plane (video)

A passenger who waited nearly 18 hours to board his delayed flight from Oklahoma to North Carolina was rewarded with a fully staffed Airbus A321 plane all to himself. Every other passenger had given up or was lucky enough to catch another flight.

Phil Stringer posted a montage video of his better than first-class "private party," (see below), in which he and the flight crew seemed to really hit it off. "We joked, we laughed, we cut up. I exchanged phone numbers with them, like we're still literally texting today and group messaging," Stringer said, via UPI.

From UPI:

Stringer joked in a TikTok video that he had bought out every seat on the plane to avoid having to "deal with people." He said the crew were in good spirits. "They had to get called; they were at their hotel, like they were going to go to bed," Stringer told WSOC-TV. "I felt so badly because I was like, 'Oh my gosh, they literally had to come here for me.'" He said he ended up making friends with the plane's crew during his flight.

