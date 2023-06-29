Chris Christie mocks "ridiculous" Ron DeSantis over ignorant Jan. 6 remarks

Chris Christie ridiculed Ron DeSantis on CNN for playing stupid about the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, painting the Trump-wannabe as a relic from the Dark Ages. (See video below, posted by Kaitlan Collins.)

After Christie was shown a clip of DeSantis, who deduced that it was impossible to form an opinion on Jan. 6 because, "I wasn't anywhere near Washington that day. I have nothing to do with what happened that day," Christie sarcastically repeated, "He wasn't anywhere near Washington."

He then sarcastically asked, "Did he have a TV? Was he alive that day? Did he see what was going on?" before calling out the Florida governor's buffoonery. "I mean, that's one of the most ridiculous answers I've heard in this race so far."

Although still trailing far behind in the polls, Christie has jumped from 0% right before he entered the Republican primary race three weeks ago to 5% in a recent NBC Poll, according to Politico, with 9% support in New Hampshire. Although far behind Trump, Christie's numbers are inching up slightly while DeSantis continues to drop.

Chris Christie on Ron DeSantis's Jan. 6 answer: "'He wasn't anywhere near Washington'? Did he have a TV? Was he alive that day? Did he see what was going on? I mean, that's one of the most ridiculous answers I've heard in this race so far." pic.twitter.com/q3N04RWb7T — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 29, 2023



Front page thumbnail image: Chris Christie / CNN