Tiffany in New York catches fire, taking over 2 hours to put out (video)

Tiffany's jewelry store in Manhattan caught fire this morning before the 5th Avenue shop opened. Video below (posted by Complex) shows dark gray smoke billowing out of the building two hours after it started as firefighters fought the flames.

According to NBC News, the fire department was notified at 9:38am about an electrical fire in Tiffany's basement, which was put out around 12pm.

"The fire has since been put out and we are working with the New York Fire Department to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our employees and clients," Tiffany & Co. said in a statement. "The store is expected to open later today following inspection by the Fire Marshall."

The fire comes just two months after a major facelift to the store — a renovation that took three years to complete. It had been the store's first big remodel since it opened more than 80 years ago. Back to the drawing board.

The iconic store, made famous in the 1961 Audrey Hepburn film "Breakfast at Tiffany's" stands next to Trump Tower. Con Edison crews were working on electrical equipment that is underground and making repairs, Quiroz said. The jewelry store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue re-opened in April after renovations that took nearly three years. The luxury store touted the restorations as the first "holistic renovation" of the store since it opened in 1940.

Tiffany & Co. flagship NYC store catches fire, fresh off a recent renovation that reportedly cost around $500 million.pic.twitter.com/iBrowmtSuu — Complex (@Complex) June 29, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Ajay Suresh from New York, NY, USA – Tiffany and Co Flagship, CC BY 2.0