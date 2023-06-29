You're looking at Mr. Toad in his underwear

When filmmaker and theme park aficionado Matthew Serrano looked into why Disney's Mr. Toad character is sometimes depicted wearing gray pants and sometimes red pants, he came up on a shocking revelation. Portions of his Twitter thread follow.

Tonight while looking at photos of Mr Toad (as one does) I noticed that there seemed to be something off about half of the photos. And that's when I posed a question…are Mr Toad's pants grey or are they red? The answer led me down a mini rabbit hole…(thread) pic.twitter.com/gT8ymJNCG0 — Matthew Serrano (@matthewgserrano) June 28, 2023

In the original movie, Mr. Toad is only shown wearing red "pants" when his actual, gray, pants are removed, revealing red underwear….

Which means that anytime you see Toad wearing red bottoms he is being depicted practically in his underwear. This is especially funny considering the fact that in half of Disney media he is depicted with these red undergarments more than his grey pants… pic.twitter.com/pI5zZbZBMr — Matthew Serrano (@matthewgserrano) June 28, 2023

… including a flap for doing his toad business.

So when Mr. Toad is shown with red "pants," which is very often, you are actually seeing him in his unmentionables…

Various figures including the recent popcorn bucket (you can see a statue of him in grey pants literally behind the popcorn bucket)… pic.twitter.com/daLlTCm8j8 — Matthew Serrano (@matthewgserrano) June 28, 2023

… which is actually more discreet than some Disney characters, who wear nothing down there at all.

Walt Disney's Donald Duck in Trick or Treat (1952) by Carl Barks https://t.co/leENcyRBPB pic.twitter.com/IOWXcrXR5G — Cory Doctorow @pluralistic@mamot.fr Red Team Blues (@doctorow) October 14, 2022

Here is Mr. Toad in that original cartoon, titled The Wind in the Willows, based on the classic 1908 novel by Kenneth Grahame.

Matthew asks that you consider supporting the non-profit he works for, Youth Cinema Project.