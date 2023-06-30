This Golden Retriever is having a very bad day

If you're having a bad day, know you're not alone. This very adorable Golden Retriever named Pacha is also struggling—watch her falling off the bed, accidently hitting her snout on a table corner, getting covered in mud, getting her snout stuck in a boot, being chased by a runaway broom as she's going down the stairs, getting gnawed on by a sibling, and more. Poor thing, I hope she survived!

Her human explains:

In case you're having a bad day, please enjoy some of Pacha's less graceful moments to make you smile 😂

Spoiiler alert: She survived, and thrived. You can see more of her in all her glory on her Instagram, doing the things she does best: squealing, stealing, snoozing, and snacking.