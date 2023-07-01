Everything comes full circle in the trailer for Dune Part Two

Denis Villeneuve had a lot to live up to when he took the reigns of the Dune's future in cinema. Aside from being one of the most beloved novels in the history of science fiction, Dune's legacy in the world of film has left fans of the franchise yearning for a great adaptation.

Sure, the David Lynch version of Dune has a dedicated fandom- among which I count myself- but to call the movie "good" in the conventional sense would be a stretch. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the history and discourse surrounding Alejandro Jodorowsky's unmade Dune movie enthrall fans of the IP today.

However, even with the weight associated with the project, Villeneuve, being the talented filmmaker he is, found a way to bring the project together with 2021's Dune. In the video linked above, you can watch the trailer for Dune: Part Two, wherein Villeneuve and crew gear up to bring the duology to a climactic conclusion.