Welcome to Louisiana. Can you pronounce words such as "Natchitoches" and "Atchafalaya"?

I love asking friends who are not from the American South to try to pronounce words that are common in Louisiana—it's hilarious hearing folks trying to pronounce "boudin," or "Natchitoches," or "Atchafalaya," or "lagniappe." So, of course, this video of a young man named Dominic Rotunno—who recently moved from Buffalo, New York to Baton Rouge, Louisiana—trying to pronounce Louisiana words made me laugh.

The comments on the video were also funny—one person who is obviously not Southern, said "BRO THERE IS NO WAY THESE ARE REAL WORDS." And someone else, who obviously is, expressed this sentiment: "*cries in Southern Louisiana*".

Check it out and see if you can do better than Dominic did.