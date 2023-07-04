Christian pastor damns "Barbie" movie without having seen it

Here comes wingnut Tennessee-based pastor Kent Christmas and his ranting about the new Greta Gerwig Barbie film starring Margot Robbie. Pastor Christmas has determined that the movie is "full of transsexual, and transgender, and homosexuality," without seeing it as if that content would pose a problem.
Christmas is asking his lord to make a "holy judgment" over the film, which is also confusing and perhaps imaginary. Gerwig and Robbie have been clear the movie pushes the "Barbie" brand into all sorts of fun and unexpected places, and the more diverse set of people and situations they can expose us to, the better.
Intolerant folk are intolerant for intolerance's sake.
Footage of a recent sermon shows Tennessee-based pastor Kent Christmas speaking out against the film.
"I curse in the name of the Lord this new Barbie movie that has been released full of transsexual, and transgender, and homosexuality," Christmas said before calling for God to make a "holy judgement" on the film.
…
Other footage of Christmas' sermons shows him speaking against liberal views and in favour of strong conservative politics in the US, including praise for the overturning of Roe v Wade.
The Barbie film has not yet been released and the plot has been kept tightly under wraps.
More specifically, it's not clear if the film is actually "full of transsexual, and transgender, and homosexuality", as Christmas claimed.