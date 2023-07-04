Christian pastor damns "Barbie" movie without having seen it

Here comes wingnut Tennessee-based pastor Kent Christmas and his ranting about the new Greta Gerwig Barbie film starring Margot Robbie. Pastor Christmas has determined that the movie is "full of transsexual, and transgender, and homosexuality," without seeing it as if that content would pose a problem.

Christmas is asking his lord to make a "holy judgment" over the film, which is also confusing and perhaps imaginary. Gerwig and Robbie have been clear the movie pushes the "Barbie" brand into all sorts of fun and unexpected places, and the more diverse set of people and situations they can expose us to, the better.

Intolerant folk are intolerant for intolerance's sake.

Pink News: