Freedom Caucus ejects Marjorie Taylor Greene for not being hideous enough

The House Freedom Caucus is a group of the 46 most authoritarian, freedom-hating, racist, misogynist, anti-environmentalist, un-American, conspiracy-spreading, anti-science, and fascist members of the U.S. Representatives. Members include Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Jim Jordan, and Andrew Clyde.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a proud member of the Freedom Caucus, but she now has the honor of being the first member to be tossed from the basket of deplorables for calling fellow member Lauren Boebert a "bitch" and playing pattycake with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.'

Rep. Andy Harris, a member of the Freedom Caucus, confirmed that the group voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. "A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she's done," he said, according to Politico: