Live webcams are tracking the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland, which might erupt soon

Iceland is experiencing quakes again and there will likely be an eruption of Fagradalsfjall volcano soon. WIO News explains:

The area surrounding Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, has experienced an extraordinary number of earthquakes in the past 24 hours, raising concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO).

And Iceland Review is also providing updates:

Since significant seismic activity on Reykjanes resumed on July 4, some 4,700 quakes have been recorded. The largest quake so far recorded, M4.8, occurred yesterday morning, July 5. Additionally, 13 earthquakes above M4 have been recorded, with a slight decrease in seismic activity since last night. Geologists have indicated that the current earthquake swarm on the Reykjanes peninsula suggests a more aggressive magma intrusion than in 2021 and 2022. Land uplift on the Reykjanes peninsula is currently measured at 3cm. While the total uplift is similar to previous eruptions, it has been measured across a larger area on the peninsula. The previous 2021 and 2022 Fagradalsfjall eruptions saw more localised land uplift. Currently, the eruption is expected to take place in the area between the mountains Keilir and Fagradalsfjall. Experts have also speculated that Reykjanesbraut, the main road connecting Reykjavík and Keflavík International Airport, could be threatened given the right circumstances. In a statement to Vísir, volcanologist Þorvaldur Þórðarson said: "The current seismic activity is located north of the 2022 volcanic fissure, and if the fissure opens to the north, then this will be towards the shield volcano known as Þráinsskjöldur. It is possible that the lava would then run down to the coast, across Reykjanesbraut. If the fissure opens to the north, it has a direct path to the road and down to the coast. However, in order for that to happen, it needs to reach a certain size or a certain output so that it can flow fast enough." Notably, even in a worst-case scenario, serviceable roads still connect the capital area to Keflavík International Airport.

If you want to see what's happening in real time, here are some live webcams, brought to you by Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove Photography, which explains:

This page contains all available livestreams and useful information for the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland. If new cameras are added, these will be added to this page.

Stay safe, everyone!