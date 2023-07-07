YouTuber restores 20,000-year-old mammoth tusk

Forget painting restorations: have you ever seen someone put a 20,000 year old wooly mammoth tusk back together? YouTuber Blacktail Studios (AKA Cam), who usually specializes in woodworking, has put his skillset towards this slightly unorthodox project, bringing the tusk back to a shadow of its former glory while simultaneously constructing a wooden replica to play a prank on his wife.

It's insanely cool to see this cracked fossil turn back into something that could conceivably be hanging off a mammoth's face. Maybe he'll do a whole skeleton next when he's not busy making tables entirely out of denim.